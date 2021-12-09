ARTICLE

Mauritius: Launching Of The Mauritius Financial And Investment Week At The Dubai Expo 2020

Sunday 05 December 2021 marked the launching of the Mauritius Financial and Investment week at the Dubai Expo 2020. The business forum, “Mauritius as an Investment Hub for Africa,” is the first of an upcoming series of more business events and meetings which will be held over the course of the next three days.

Find more details on the Business Forum in the article from the EDB, available HERE.

