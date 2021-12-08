Mr. Assad Abdullatiff, Managing Director at Axis Fiduciary Ltd, was featured in an interview in the edition of L'express on the 6th of December 2021.

Mr. Abdullatiff shared his insights on the potential of promoting the Mauritian jurisdiction through the Mauritius Financial and Investment Week currently being held at the Dubai Expo. He also expanded on the way ahead for the Mauritius IFC in light of the recent delisting from the FATF greylist and the way forward for financial services in the face of the ongoing COVID crisis.

Read more on page 7 in the edition of L'express accessible HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.