The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius ("FSC") has launched the regulatory framework on crowdfunding in an event held at the FSC house on 25 November 2021. The regulatory framework will cater for a regulated operation of crowdfunding as a financing model for businesses.

The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Hon. Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, lauded the potential of crowdfunding in kickstarting SMEs, commented on how this form of peer-to-peer lending will further cement the position of Mauritius as an IFC of choice and said inter alia that "Crowdfunding represents a valuable addition to the plethora of products which we have been introducing and will soon prove to be one of the strongest and one of the most popular components of our financial ecosystem."

