Episode 1: RTS revised

On 22 October 2021, the ESAs finally published the Final Report on sustainability-related disclosures, including taxonomy-related disclosures. This Final Report provides us with the amendments to the mandatory templates for financial products, reflecting the additional disclosures applicable to Article 5 and Article 6 products under the TR. Many points that had kept the industry wondering for most of 2021 have been now clarified.

Overall the SFDR related rules remain largely unchanged, expect for some reordering of some sections in the templates.

