Oliver Jordan is the new Chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC).

Jordan has over 25 years' experience in Canada and the Caribbean as a leader in the Banking, Insurance, Tourism and Professional services industries. His previous roles include Chief Operating Officer for Insurance Corporation of Barbados Ltd., Partner for Advisory Services of PwC East Caribbean, Managing Director (Barbados & EC) for CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank and CEO of the Barbados Tourism Authority.

He is also a past President of the Barbados Bankers Association (TBBA) and a past Director & Treasurer of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA).

Bringing a strategic and highly practical experienced background to the FSC, Jordan was the Court-appointed Judicial Manager for restructuring of CLICO's operations in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Jordan is currently Chairman of UWI's University Audit Committee of the Dean's Council at the Faculty of Law, Cave Hill as well as Chairman of Hotels & Resorts Ltd. (Gems of Barbados).

The seasoned leader holds the designations of Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant of Ontario (FCPA, FCA), Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados and is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). He is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors of Canada.

The former Barbados Scholar, he also has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and an MBA with a Banking & Financial Services specialty from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto, Canada.

HENDERSON HOLMES APPOINTED AS FSC COMMISSIONER

Henderson Holmes has been appointed a member of the Board of Commissioners of FSC.

He is the first Executive Director of the Barbados International Business Association (BIBA), where he served from 2003 to 2020. He is credited with establishing that organisation's secretariat and effecting national recognition of the existence and importance of that association and the international business sector.

Holmes held senior positions in central government and in the Barbados Investments and Development Corporation (BIDC) the last of which was the Director, New York Office. He also worked as a consultant in international business and strategic planning. He has a Bsc. In Industrial Management from UWI, St. Augustine.

OTHER FSC BOARD MEMBERS

The other FSC Board Members are: Ronald Bascombe – Deputy Chairman, Harold Codrington, Debbie Fraser, Desiree Cherebin and Ian Carrington.

