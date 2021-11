ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Egypt

The Finance Act 2020 — A Change In The Tax Landscape In Nigeria SimmonsCooper Partners On December 31, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Finance Act 2020 ("the Act"). The Act introduces sweeping changes to virtually all the major legislations governing taxation in Nigeria.

Taking Security: A Review Of Mortgage Creation Under Nigerian Law Sefton Fross According to Roy Goode, a financier taking security for an advance is concerned to see that if the debtor's assets are insufficient to meet the claims of all his creditors, the financier will at least be...

The Finance Act (2021) Series – Key Legislative Amendments On Business Vehicles Anjarwalla & Khanna The Finance (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2021 was gazetted on 05 August 2021 and it brings into force a number of amendments to the legislations in Mauritius.

Overview Of Banking Regulations In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm The banking regulations in Nigeria embodies various legislations and supervisory regulations.

Finance Bill, 2021: Proposed Changes To The Capital Markets, Central Depositories, Insurance And Retirement Benefits Acts Anjarwalla & Khanna One of the major amendments is to the Central Depositories Act to entrench the requirement to disclose beneficial ownership in listed securities.