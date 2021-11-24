The process of working with the cash register equipment is going through significant changes. For example, the usage of the payment terminal for one organization of consumer cooperation retail on several trade objects. Herewith such organization shall provide the possibility of delivery of the payment terminal to the payment card's keeper in the trade object where the payment is effected.

Also for the legal entities who retail goods, provide services, perform works on the objects and (or) while carrying out entrepreneurial activities providing services of initiating the payment with using QR-codes and (or) mobile apps allowing to form payment instructions are now allowed for providing the possibility of cashless payment without installing and using a payment terminal.

