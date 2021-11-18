CEO'S MESSAGE

Dear Friends of Labuan,

As the year starts to wind down, it feels as if most of us are ready and waiting to return to our life pre-pandemic - well as close as possible to it. The team and I very much look forward to physical meetings again, although we do expect business travel to be tempered as online meetings are now the norm.

Having recently won the International Domicile of the Year 2021 at the European Captive Awards for the first time, it really drives home how even as we all stayed within our borders over the last 2 years, Labuan IBFC's reach is now more global than ever! Thank you to our European partners for being with us on this journey and we look forward to expanding our presence in Europe in 2022.

In early December, look out for our flagship captive event, the Asian Captive Conference 2021. This year will focus on cell captives, the benefits of using these cells as "pure captive training wheels", the implication of BEPS 2.0 Pillar 2 for captives and how cells may be used towards financial inclusion and to meet the risk management needs of midsized corporates – hence the title "Democratisation of Self-Insurance". So please do join us and register for your free pass here .

I look forward to hosting you at our other upcoming webinars, namely our collaboration with Tricor targeted at Malaysian Public Listed Companies or our joint event with Fintech Association of Malaysia and Access Malaysia on Labuan IBFC's role in further catalysing the Malaysian startup scene.

Looking forward to seeing you all soon, and as usual stay safe.



Warmest Regards,

Farah

Chief Executive Officer, Labuan IBFC Inc.



ceo@libfc.com

