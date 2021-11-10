ARTICLE

The de listing of Mauritius from the FATF greylist has quelled the uncertainties for the financial sector of the jurisdiction. Following the positive result from the FATF, Mauritius is now officially removed from the United Kingdom's list of high-risk third countries. The advent of this removal further complements the resilience of the Mauritian jurisdiction and cements its position as the International Financial Centre of choice for the African region.

