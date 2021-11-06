Mauritius' delisting from the FATF Greylist breathed in a new life for the Mauritius IFC. However, in the face of the new legislative measures implemented to comply with the international standards set by the FATF, the competitive position of Mauritius against other jurisdictions is being put to question. Mr. Assad Abdullatiff, Managing Director at Axis Fiduciary Ltd, shared his insight on the situation in an interview with Le Mauricien. He shared his concern on how these changes would have a negative impact on the marketability of Trusts and Foundations and how it would affect the capabilities of Mauritian Financial Services institutions to attract potential clients.

Read more in the article published by Le Mauricien HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.