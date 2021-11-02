ARTICLE

Afrinex, a pan-African international exchange, was launched, on 25 October 2021, by the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. The pan-African securities exchange is set to represent the attractiveness of Mauritius as a leading international Financial centre of substance.

Afrinex will represent a major plus in the broader Africa partnership strategy where Mauritius has a role to promote the development of financial services that will benefit not only Mauritius but other African countries as well.

