We are pleased to announce that Mauritius has been officially removed from the FATF grey list (list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring) as from 21 October 2021, following the plenary sessions of the FATF held from 19 to 21 October 2021. The FATF commended the efforts made by Mauritius in significantly addressing the strategic AML/CFT deficiencies.

The new position of the Mauritian jurisdiction is set to further strengthen the capacity and integrity of Mauritius as an international financial center.

Following its removal from the FATF Grey List, it is now hoped that Mauritius will be removed from the EU backlist within a period of 6 weeks.

The Prime minister of Mauritius, Hon. Pravind Jugnauth expressed his pride on Mauritius leaving the Grey list before the deadline, and stated that "Over the past eighteen months we have demonstrated the highest level of engagement to FATF by ensuring that all the FATF recommendations were implemented at the soonest"

Please read the official communiqué HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.