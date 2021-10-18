CEO'S MESSAGE

Dear Friends of Labuan,

I trust this note finds everyone well, and in the best of health. The team and I have returned to the office after five months away, and it does feel good to have everyone under the same roof again. Whilst we worked well remotely, nothing is comparable to popping over to have a quick chat with a colleague!

As we get into the last quarter of the year, things are not letting up - our two flagship events CoDE Asia 2021 for the digital market and the Asian Captive Conference 2021 are scheduled at the end of Oct and early December respectively. Do click here to view the curated agenda and to register for your complimentary pass.

Am so proud to also mention, Labuan IBFC has once again made the shortlist for the leading International Domicile in the Captive Review European Awards 2021. This is only the second time we have made it to the shortlist, so do wish us luck! Recognition for Labuan IBFC is indeed growing, and it is only possible with the support from our partners.

As the norm, we are currently mapping out our market development plans for 2022, so please feel free to get in touch with me should you have any suggestions or ideas as to how better our approach and execution of activities/messaging. I really do look forward to receiving your suggestions, effective out reach is only possible via innovative ideas!

Till the next time, please keep vigilant, Covid is very much still with us, and we should not let our guard down.

Warmest Regards,

Farah

Chief Executive Officer, Labuan IBFC Inc.

Download: Insight Plus - October 2021

