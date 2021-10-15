With the objective of enhancing the competitiveness of the financial services sector and diversifying the product base of the Mauritian IFC, the Budget Speech 2020-2021 introduced the Variable Capital Companies ("VCC").

The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") is issuing a draft bill open to public consultation aimed at providing a legal framework for the incorporation, conversion, structure, operation and termination of a VCC.

Comments and suggestions on the VCC bill can be communicated by email to vccteam@fscmauritius.org by 19 October 2021. The draft VCC bill may be subject to review once the consultation exercise is completed.

The draft VCC bill is accessible HERE.

Read the full communiqué from the FSC HERE.

