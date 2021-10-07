The Bahamas Financial Services Board sponsored the Latin America ESG Summit in Miami, Florida at the Conrad Hotel. The conference, which was held on September 23rd, was The Bahamas Financial Services Board's first in person event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The conference was well attended by over one hundred and fifty wealth management professionals across Latin America and South Florida, who were comprised of fund and asset managers, family office providers, and corporations interested in matters pertaining to Sustainable Investment.

Globally, over the last decade there has been increasing importance placed on environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices due to greater demands from investors, governments and consumers alike. ESG investing today, focuses on companies' performance when it comes to a range of socially and environmentally conscious issues including but not limited to, climate change, gender inequality, human rights and labour protection. It accounts for more than $20 trillion of all professionally managed assets worldwide. With a strong focus on Latin America, presentations and panels addressed a number of timely topics and themes related to environmental, social and governance related practices including:

ESG, SRI, Impact Investing 101

The Rise of ESG in Alternative Assets

Essential Climate Intelligence-ESG & Data Research

Global Private Wealth, Family Office Discussion

LATAM Pension Funds Roundtable

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.