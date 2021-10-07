Prime Minister Hon. Mia Amor Mottley will meet with Caribbean Development Bank's (CDB's) President Dr. Hyginus 'Gene' Leon, for "The President's Chat" on Marshalling Finance for Development. The virtual event, which will be moderated by Mr. Timothy Antoine, will live stream on Friday October 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. AST.

Recently elected CDB President Leon, the sixth President of the regional agency, has previously reemphasised the Bank's mandate for greater cooperation and development among member countries, and outlined a vision for fostering effective partnerships and knowledge-sharing.

The upcoming "President's Chat" is set to be a stepping stone to accomplish this task, fostering greater cooperation and integration with member states.

PM Mottley has previously engaged the CDB President back in June during a courtesy call visit where, among the many items discussed, was the importance of regional cohesion, especially when managing natural disasters and pandemics such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

