Mauritius ranked first in Africa and 52nd among 132 countries globally in the Global Innovation Index 2021 based on its performance across seven pillars: Institutions, Human capital and research, Infrastructure, Market sophistication, Business sophistication, Knowledge and technology outputs and Creative outputs.

Mauritius has a high human development score and its economy has grown robustly in the last half a century, especially on financial services, tourism and information technology.

You may access the full Global Innovation Index 2021 report HERE.

