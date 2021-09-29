Have you missed attending conferences and networking in person? We definitely did, but autumn 2021 promises to bring the return of in-person events. This means we can get back on the road, promoting and showcasing Malta's financial services centre.

As one of the official silver sponsors, we will then attend the European Captive Forum, which will also return to its traditional face-to-face format on the 9th and 10th November 2021 at the LuxExpo The Box, Luxembourg.

Conferences such as these usually provide excellent speaking opportunities and being a speaker often opens doors to private receptions not available to regular conference attendees. Follow us on social media to stay updated with our "Expressions of Interest" and secure a speaking slot for the upcoming conference season as restrictions are lifted and in-person events are resuming. You may also access the calendar and members' area on our website www.financemalta.org to find out more about all the opportunities we offer our members.

Conference Recordings

If you couldn't attend our annual conference held last July, missed a session, or simply want to refresh your memory, now you've got a way to catch up. You can request the recordings of panel discussions and keynote speeches by simply sending us an email at info@financemalta.org.

Two of the most popular panel sessions were "Malta's Strategy for Sustainable Finance" and "Malta's Financial Services Industry - Quo vadis?" The first panel unpacked Malta's vision for sustainable finance and the country's plans for implementing ESG across the broader economy, while the latter discussed the MONEYVAL & FATF evaluations.

New Podcasts

Lastly, we would like to remind you to look out for new episodes of the highly popular #FinTalks podcast. We are currently recording new episodes, and the podcasts will be made available on all podcast streaming platforms and on our YouTube channel during the month of October.

In the meantime, we hope you enjoy reading the articles and interviews in this newsletter.

