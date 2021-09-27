Bank Negara Malaysia ('BNM') has on 12 August 2021 issued exposure drafts on the following policy documents:

1.Prudent and Professional Conduct by Financial Advisers ('Exposure Draft No. 1'); and



2. Application Procedures to Carry On Financial Advisory Business and Islamic Financial Advisory Business ('Exposure Draft No. 2').

This article highlights some of the main points in Exposure Draft No. 1 and Exposure Draft No. 2 (collectively 'Exposure Drafts').



Scope of application



The Exposure Drafts apply to approved financial advisers under the Financial Services Act 2013 ('FSA') and approved Islamic financial advisers under the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013 ('IFSA'). In addition, Exposure Draft No. 2 also applies to persons intending to become approved financial advisers or approved Islamic financial advisers.



An approved financial adviser under the FSA is a person approved under the FSA to carry on financial advisory business, that is, any of the following businesses: (a) analysing the financial planning needs of a person relating to an insurance product; (b) recommending an appropriate insurance product to a person; (c) sourcing an insurance product from a licensed insurer for a person; (d) arranging of a contract in respect of an insurance product for a person; or (e) such other financial service as prescribed by the Minister of Finance.



An approved Islamic financial adviser under the IFSA is a person approved under the IFSA to carry on Islamic financial advisory business, that is, any of the following businesses: (a) analysing the financial planning needs of a person relating to a takaful product; (b) recommending an appropriate takaful product to a person; (c) sourcing a takaful product from a licensed takaful operator for a person; (d) arranging of a contract in respect of a takaful product for a person; or (e) such other financial service as prescribed by the Minister of Finance.



For the purposes of the Exposure Drafts, the expression "approved financial adviser" collectively refers to an approved financial adviser under the FSA and an approved Islamic financial adviser under the IFSA, unless otherwise specified ('approved financial adviser').



Exposure Draft No. 1



The following are some of the main requirements under Exposure Draft No. 1.



Form of establishment



An approved financial adviser must be a company incorporated under the Companies Act 2016.

Business conduct requirements



In carrying on its financial advisory business or Islamic financial advisory business, an approved financial adviser is required to provide suitable product options to meet its customers' needs from at least three different licensed insurers or licensed takaful operators for each class of insurance or takaful business.

An approved financial adviser is required to notify its customer if there is no suitable and affordable

insurance or takaful product that meets the customer's needs. It is prohibited from recommending the purchase of any other insurance or takaful product for the sole purpose of securing a sale.

Professional indemnity requirement



An approved financial adviser must at all times maintain a professional indemnity insurance or takaful cover with a minimum indemnity limit of at least RM200,000 net of deductibles for any one claim. In addition, the board of directors ('board') of an approved financial adviser must ensure that the amount and scope of the professional indemnity insurance or takaful cover is commensurate with the volume and nature of business of the approved financial adviser at all times.

Capital funds requirement



An approved financial adviser is required to have minimum capital funds of RM50,000 which is to comprise of the sum total of (a) paid up ordinary shares; (b) reserves; (c) retained profits or accumulated losses; and (d) audited profits for the period, or audited and unaudited losses for the

Period, excluding loans, advances and investments given to shareholders, directors or other related parties.



Other permitted business activities



An approved financial adviser is also allowed to carry on any regulated activities under Part 1 of Schedule 2 1 of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, subject to it being duly licensed to do so. In addition, it is permitted to analyse, recommend, source or arrange a contract in respect of banking or Islamic banking products and services.

Directors and chief executive officer



An approved financial adviser must appoint a minimum of two directors to its board, one of whom must be its financial adviser's representative ('FAR'). Each director must be assessed by the approved financial adviser to have complied with BNM's Policy Document on Fit and Proper Criteria for Approved Person.



In addition, it is required to appoint a full-time chief executive officer who, unless otherwise approved by BNM, resides in Malaysia.



The board



The board is to have a board charter that sets out the board's mandate, responsibilities and procedures, including the matters that are reserved for the board's decision.



The board is to have overall responsibility for promoting the sustainable growth and financial soundness of the approved financial adviser and for ensuring reasonable standards of fair dealing.



To discharge its role, the board must, among other responsibilities:

oversee the implementation of the approved financial adviser's governance and internal control frameworks to monitor and ensure compliance with all laws and requirements applicable to the approved financial adviser; periodically review whether such implementation remains appropriate, taking into account, among other factors, material changes in the approved financial adviser's customer profiles, product options and external environment that may affect the quality of advice provided to consumers; and promote, together with senior management, a sound corporate culture within the approved financial adviser which reinforces ethical, prudent, professional behaviour and gives due consideration to customers' interest.

Senior management



An approved financial adviser must ensure its senior management is responsible for ensuring that:

effective policies and procedures are established and implemented for, among others, risk management and appropriate controls to manage and monitor risks e.g. in relation to conflicts of interest, staff conduct and handling clients' monies; decision making processes give adequate consideration to customers' interests; and a robust assessment is conducted to approve any deviation from policies and procedures and that material deviations are reported to the board.

An approved financial adviser is also required to ensure its senior management consist of individuals with the appropriate skill set and experience to support and manage its financial advisory business or Islamic financial advisory business, as the case may be.



Financial Adviser's Representatives



An approved financial adviser is to ensure that its financial advisory business or Islamic financial advisory business, as the case may be, is only carried on by FARs. Exposure Draft No. 1 contains extensive provisions relating to the criteria for appointment, on-going training and the basis of remuneration of FARs2



Notification requirements



Exposure Draft No. 1 also imposes an obligation on an approved financial adviser to notify BNM in writing within seven days after the date of the following changes:

the establishment or relocation of office; the appointment, re-appointment, election or re-election of its chairman, director, chief executive officer or appointed FAR; the cessation from office of its chairman, director, chief executive officer, senior officer or appointed FAR, and the reason for such cessation; appointment or re-appointment of an auditor; or cessation of auditor, and the reason for such cessation.

Guidelines to be superseded



When Exposure Draft No. 1 is issued as a policy document, it will supersede the Guidelines on Application for Financial Adviser's Licence under the Insurance Act 1996.



Exposure Draft No. 2



Exposure Draft No. 2 sets out the procedures and requirements in relation to the following applications:

for approval to carry on financial advisory business or Islamic financial advisory business; and for renewal of an approval to carry on financial advisory business or Islamic financial advisory business by an approved financial adviser.

An application for renewal of an approval is to be submitted no later than two months before the expiry of the existing approval.

Exposure Draft No. 2 also sets out the form to be used for the relevant application (within which are set out the information and documents to be provided to BNM).

Guidelines to be superseded



When Exposure Draft No. 2 is issued as a policy document, it will supersede the Guidelines on Application for Financial Adviser's Licence under the Insurance Act 1996. 3



Feedback on the Exposure Drafts must be submitted to BNM by 9 September 2021.



Footnotes

1 These regulated activities are dealing in securities, dealing in derivatives, fund management, advising on corporate finance, investment advice, financial planning, dealing in private retirement schemes and clearing for securities or derivatives.

2 See Paragraphs 15.1 to 15.15 of Exposure Draft No. 1.

3 These Guidelines are dated 18 September 2007.

