The functional currency is the currency in which an entity records and measures its transactions, in other words, the currency in which it maintains its accounting records. It is determined by reference to the currency of the primary economic environment in which that entity operates. To determine the functional currency an entity needs to consider various factors, which IAS 21 splits into 2 categories, that is the primary and the secondary factors.

The primary factors that an entity needs to consider are the following:

the currency that mainly influences the sales prices for the goods and services, which will often be the currency in which sales prices for its goods and services are denominated and settled; the currency of the country whose competitive forces and regulations mainly determine the sales price of its goods and services; and the currency that mainly influences labour, material and other costs of providing goods or services, which normally is the currency in which such costs are denominated and settled.

Very often, the application of points (a) and (b) above to gaming entities, does not give a straightforward interpretation of what that gaming entity's functional currency is. This is because a company with a gaming licence in a specific country, would have the facility to operate in several different jurisdictions, which could result in having revenues denominated in various currencies.

With respect to point (c), the management of the gaming entity would need to look at the location where its labour force is operating, the currency used to settle their respective salaries and any other costs it would be incurring.