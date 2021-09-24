ARTICLE

The Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (the "FSC") is proposing to issue "Guidelines on the issue of Corporate and Green Bonds" ("Guidelines") which will set out the legal and supervisory framework surrounding the issuance of corporate and green bonds. The objectives of this exercise are to consolidate the legal and supervisory framework, provide clarification to issuers of corporate and green bonds with respect to their obligations, and promote the development of the debt market in Mauritius. Given the increasing number of companies raising capital by way of issuing bonds, these Guidelines are intended to assist issuers and potential issuers of debt securities.

The proposed Guidelines are designed to serve as a statement of "minimum criteria" which describe the practices and procedures to be adopted by issuers of corporate and green bonds. The proposed Guidelines are not intended to replace or override any provisions of the law. They should be read in conjunction with the provisions of the Securities Act 2005, the Securities (Public Offers) Rules 2007, the Securities (Preferential Offer) Rules 2017, as well as, with other applicable laws, regulations, and FSC rules, circulars, and notices that may be issued from time to time.

Interested parties are invited to send their comments, feedback and suggestions in relation to the proposed Guidelines by email on consult2021@fscmauritius.org by 04 October 2021.

The proposed Guidelines may be reviewed in light of views and comments received during the consultation exercise.

