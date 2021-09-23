Luxembourg:
PRIIPS: Postponement Of The UCITS Exemption
23 September 2021
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
In accordance with Article 32 (1) of the PRIIPS Regulation, IFMs and persons advising
on, or selling, units of UCITS and non-UCITS which issue a UCITS
KIID currently benefit from a transitional arrangement exempting
them from complying with the PRIIPS Regulation ("UCITS
Exemption") until 31 December 2021. On 15 July 2021,
the EU Commission published a Proposal for a Regulation amending the PRIIPs
Regulation, which aims to postpone the end of the UCITS
Exemption to 30 June 2022. It is expected that the Regulation will
become effective before year end.
