ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In accordance with Article 32 (1) of the PRIIPS Regulation, IFMs and persons advising on, or selling, units of UCITS and non-UCITS which issue a UCITS KIID currently benefit from a transitional arrangement exempting them from complying with the PRIIPS Regulation ("UCITS Exemption") until 31 December 2021. On 15 July 2021, the EU Commission published a Proposal for a Regulation amending the PRIIPs Regulation, which aims to postpone the end of the UCITS Exemption to 30 June 2022. It is expected that the Regulation will become effective before year end.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.