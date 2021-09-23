ARTICLE

On 17 August 2021, the CSSF has updated questions 6, 7 and 8 of their FAQ concerning the swing pricing mechanism .

The update clarifies the circumstances in which UCIs may increase the applied swing factor beyond the maximum swing factor disclosed in the prospectus.

