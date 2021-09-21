Barbados:
World Bank Group To Discontinue Doing Business Report
21 September 2021
Invest Barbados
After?data irregularities on Doing Business 2018 and 2020 were
reported?internally in June 2020, World Bank management?paused?the
next Doing Business report and?initiated?a series
of?reviews?and?audits?of the report and its methodology. In
addition, because the internal reports raised ethical matters,
including the conduct of former Board officials as well as current
and/or former Bank staff, management reported the allegations to
the Bank's appropriate internal accountability mechanisms.
Click here to read the full statement from The
World Bank.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
