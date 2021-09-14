Mauritius:
FSC Issues The Financial Services (Crowdfunding) Rules 2021
14 September 2021
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
In line with its strategy to sustain the growth of the Fintech
ecosystem within the Mauritius International Financial Centre, the
Financial Services Commission of Mauritius ("FSC") has
released "the Financial Services (Crowdfunding) rules
2021" on the 10th of September 2021. The aim of
this new regulatory framework of Crowdfunding is to improve access
to finance for individuals as well as entrepreneurs and Small and
Medium Enterprises operating in or from Mauritius. You may
access the Financial Services (Crowdfunding) rules 2021
HERE.
Read the full FSC communiqué HERE
