In line with its strategy to sustain the growth of the Fintech ecosystem within the Mauritius International Financial Centre, the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius ("FSC") has released "the Financial Services (Crowdfunding) rules 2021" on the 10th of September 2021. The aim of this new regulatory framework of Crowdfunding is to improve access to finance for individuals as well as entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises operating in or from Mauritius. You may access the Financial Services (Crowdfunding) rules 2021 HERE.

Read the full FSC communiqué HERE

