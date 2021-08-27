Malta:
Banking & Fintech Newsletter – Issue No. 29
27 August 2021
Ganado Advocates
Issue no. 29 of the banking & fintech newsletter is now
available.
Click
here to read the newsletter.
In this issue:
- MFSA advises financial services entities on giveaway marketing
ploys
- Awareness campaign by the MFSA on Online Banking
- 2021 EU-wide stress test results are out!
- EBA revises the technical standards on resolution planning
reporting
- EBA is seeking feedback on the role of AML/CFT compliance
officers
- EBA clarifies queries under the Payment Services Directive
(PSD2)
- MFSA's capital market strategy- Pillar II 'Revisiting
the Regulatory Framework'
- EU Commission proposes legislative overhaul to the AML CFT
rules
- MFSA issues cross-sectoral questionnaire on the management of
exposures related to ICT and Cybersecurity
