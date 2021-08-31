Georgia:
"Zero Window" Project For Taxes In Georgia
Tax revenues are one of the largest sources of income for the
Georgian budget. At the same time, the tax administration itself is
simpler than ever- thanks to the “one window”
principle.
The Georgian Ministry of Finance has got off the ground the
implementation of the “zero
window” project. This project involves the
complete automation of the income declaration process, which
implies the automatic declaration of amounts received on the
accounts of business organizations. It will eliminate taxpayers
from the routine procedures for filling out declarations and paying
taxes.
After the introduction of the new system, it is
expected that the risk of errors will be reduced to
zero as well as the number of tax evaders
will decrease.
