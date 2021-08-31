ARTICLE

Tax revenues are one of the largest sources of income for the Georgian budget. At the same time, the tax administration itself is simpler than ever- thanks to the “one window” principle.

The Georgian Ministry of Finance has got off the ground the implementation of the “zero window” project. This project involves the complete automation of the income declaration process, which implies the automatic declaration of amounts received on the accounts of business organizations. It will eliminate taxpayers from the routine procedures for filling out declarations and paying taxes.

After the introduction of the new system, it is expected that the risk of errors will be reduced to zero as well as the number of tax evaders will decrease.

