The Unicase team provides full assistance for opening an account by documents preparation, collection, coordination with the bank and advising on related issues. Bank account opening proceeds upon Steps I-III as described below.

I. SUITABILITY

Start by finding the best matching bank and choose account currency (KZT, EUR, USD, etc.) and product you want (saving, deposit, loans etc.) in advance.

II.DOCUMENTS PREPARATION

bank application, sample signatures, seal card, and other forms;

foundation documents of a company and founder/participant(s): BIN/TAX certificate trade extract, charter/regulations/AoA etc.

documents to the director of a company (ID card/passport/PoA) and person(-s) authorised to sign bank documents;

orders, resolutions, minutes of the meeting on opening a bank account and confirming the authority of the person(s) to sign the relevant documents;

identification document (ID card/passport) of the final beneficiary of a company/founder/participant(s);

copy of state license (if applicable);

other additional bank forms.

III. SUBMISSION

Documents mentioned in Step II shall be submitted to the relevant local bank on the spot via filing banking forms/applications.

FAQ

Duration for opening a bank account? Within 1-3 weeks from the submission date.

Who can act as banking documents signatory? The company HQ office/founder, director and/or representative acting upon PoA authorised to sign the relevant banking documents/forms.

How should documents be certified? If executed outside of Kazakhstan: signed, sealed (if applicable), notarized and legalized/apostilled; if executed in Kazakhstan: signed and sealed. Documents shall be executed or translated into Kazakh or Russian languages.

