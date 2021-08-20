With the objective of ushering in an era of digital progress for financial services, the Financial Services Commission ("FSC") has launched its digital platform, FSC One, on the 12 August 2021.

The launching ceremony was attended by illustrious individuals such as the the Prime Minister of Mauritius. Hon. Pravind Jugnauth considers the platform to be "the right answer to our quest for innovation and modernity" and commented on the FSC's commitment to comply with the guidelines of international standard-setting bodies.

The digital platform launched by the FSC aims to revolutionise the financial services sector by proposing a digital solution that has been developed by a pool of local professionals and is in line with being a sustainable and environmentally friendly organization.

Read the full FSC Press Release with segments from other notable speakers present at the launching event HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.