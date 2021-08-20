Mauritius:
Launching Of The FSC One Platform
20 August 2021
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
With the objective of ushering in an era of digital progress for
financial services, the Financial Services Commission
("FSC") has launched its digital platform, FSC One, on
the 12 August 2021.
The launching ceremony was attended by illustrious individuals
such as the the Prime Minister of Mauritius. Hon. Pravind Jugnauth
considers the platform to be "the right answer to our quest
for innovation and modernity" and commented on the FSC's
commitment to comply with the guidelines of international
standard-setting bodies.
The digital platform launched by the FSC aims to revolutionise
the financial services sector by proposing a digital solution that
has been developed by a pool of local professionals and is in line
with being a sustainable and environmentally friendly
organization.
Read the full FSC Press Release with segments from other notable
speakers present at the launching event HERE.
