Mauritius:
The Financial Services Commission Has Issued A Consultation Paper On The Regulatory Framework For Structured Investment-linked Insurance Business In Mauritius
19 August 2021
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") has issued a
consultation paper on 16 August 2021 proposing to establish a
regulatory framework for Insurance Wrappers, as announced in the
National Budget 2020-2021.
The FSC is proposing to introduce this new product within the
Insurance Act 2005 as a fifth class of long term insurance
business, and to use the term Structured Investment-Linked
Insurance Business ("SILIB") instead of the term
Insurance Wrapper. More information can be found on the full
consultation paper HERE.
Any feedback, comments and suggestion in relation to the
regulatory framework proposed in this Consultation Paper can be
sent on the following email address: silib@fscmauritius.org by 16
September 2021.
You may access the full FSC communique HERE.
