Luxembourg:
Converting A SARL Into An SA (Video)
19 August 2021
Arendt & Medernach
3 minutes about converting a SARL into an SA
How do you go about converting a SARL into an SA? Learn about
contractual and financing flexibility. The steps to amend the
articles of association. What financial statements and reports are
required? Do you need a notary for this procedure? What happens
after conversion?
Click on the video to get your answer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
