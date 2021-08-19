ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

3 minutes about converting a SARL into an SA

How do you go about converting a SARL into an SA? Learn about contractual and financing flexibility. The steps to amend the articles of association. What financial statements and reports are required? Do you need a notary for this procedure? What happens after conversion?

Click on the video to get your answer.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.