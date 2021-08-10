Singapore – August 4, 2021 – Cooley advised Riverwood Capital on leading Nium's $200 million+ Series D financing round, which brings the Singapore-based business payments company's valuation to more than $1 billion. Partners Matthew Bartus and Adam Dinow led the international Cooley team advising Riverwood Capital on the transaction, which makes Nium the first business-to-business (B2B) unicorn in Southeast Asia.

Temasek, Visa, Vertex Ventures, Atinum Group of Funds, Beacon Venture Capital and Rocket Capital Investment participated in the round, as well as other notable angel investors, including Gokul Rajaram, executive at DoorDash; Vicky Bindra, chief product officer at FIS; and Arjun Sethi, co-founder of Tribe Capital. Nium will use the new capital to rapidly expand its technical platform and add new embedded fintech services, further providing customers with seamless access to the world's payment infrastructure.

"Prajit Nanu and the incredibly talented team at Nium have redefined payments for the modern era with an infrastructure that finally makes it easy for companies to embed financial services into business and banking applications," Francisco Alvarez-Demalde, co-founding partner and managing partner of Riverwood Capital, said in a news release. "We could not be more excited about this partnership and look forward to seeing Nium continue to set the standard for how global payments are delivered."

Riverwood Capital invests in high-growth companies in the technology and tech-enabled industries, and offers a unique combination of operational, strategic, technology and financial insight to portfolio companies that typically need growth capital and expertise to scale on a global basis. The firm seeks to invest in established businesses with a proven technology and business model, and the right fit in terms of culture and values.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.