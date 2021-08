ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Egypt

USD 457.8 Million Will Be Invested Into The Uzbekistan's Electric Power Complex GRATA International The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan approved the electric power investment project "Introduction of an automated system for accounting and control of electricity...

In Uzbekistan, 14 Companies Were Included In The List Of Future IPOs GRATA International The document approved the Development Programme in 2021-2023 and the Road Map of the Programme.

UzAuto Motors Is Planning To Issue Eurobonds For USD 300 Million GRATA International According to the information published on the Unified Portal of Corporate Information, UzAuto Motors is planning to issue Eurobonds in the amount of USD 300 million in 2021...

ADB Approved USD 200 Million Loan To Improve Power Sector In Uzbekistan GRATA International On 28 September the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a USD 200 million policy-based loan to Uzbekistan.

Taking Security: A Review Of Mortgage Creation Under Nigerian Law Sefton Fross According to Roy Goode, a financier taking security for an advance is concerned to see that if the debtor's assets are insufficient to meet the claims of all his creditors, the financier will at least be...