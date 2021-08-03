ARTICLE

Resolution no. 2597 of 2020

In financial disputes, regardless of whether they concern individuals or companies, e ntrepreneurs face the problem of prolonged litigation processes when utilizing this traditional dispute resolution method. In recent years, it has become necessary to create a new and optimal solution based on flexible, reliable, and credible mechanisms for the resolution of disputes under this category.

Accordingly, Law no. 10 of 2009 concerning the regulation of supervision over non-banking, financial markets and instruments was issued, stipulating in Art (10) that a Center for arbitration for the settlement of disputes of non-banking financial transactions shall be established by a decision of the President of the Republic, which disputing parties can resort if they initially (or later) agree to settle the dispute through arbitration.

In the implementation of the aforementioned law, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued resolution no. 335 of 2019 establishing the "The Egyptian Center for Voluntary Arbitration and the Settlement of Non-Banking, Financial Disputes" ("Center")." Moreover, the Prime Minister's resolution no. 2597 of 2020 stipulated on the Article of Association ("AoA") of the Center, as well as the rules and procedures of its operation.

Under Art (3) of the AoA, the Center's scope of work extends to encompass all disputes arising from the application of laws concerning non-banking, financial transactions, in particular, those disputes arising between partners, shareholders, or members of companies and entities operating in the field of non-banking financial markets, whether between individuals or between themselves, and companies and entities within that sector., in addition to disputes of clients or beneficiaries of non-banking financial activities with such companies and operative entities

The establishment of the Egyptian Center for Voluntary Arbitration in the meantime reflects the state's attention in promoting investment and reinforce the investor's confidence. This would result in enhancement of opportunities for market prosperity since investors prefer arbitration in disputes settlement for several reasons, the most important of which are:

1- Timely proceedings;

2- Confidentiality of information;

3- Usage of accumulated experiences in the field of non-banking financial activities to ensure the issuance of decisions in line with the nature of transactions in non-banking financial activities;

4- Taking into account the special features of certain activities that are suitable for the adoption of the arbitration mechanism, such as promotion and coverage of acquisitions in securities, transfers of ownership, financial consultations and acquisitions, etc.

Lastly, the aim of this article is to highlight that the Egyptian state is seriously pursuing the modernization and implementation of legislation that addresses the challenges within the market realistically, all with the overall aim of realizing sustainable development.

