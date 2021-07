ARTICLE

Azerbaijan: Amendments To The Law Of The Republic Of Azerbaijan "On Mortgage"

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 21, 2021 an amendment was made to the Law on "On Mortgage" (“Amendment Law”).

According to the Amendment Law, if re-auction fails to take place, mortgagee and auction organizer shall sign a protocol on the acquisition of the mortgage property by the mortgagee within 30 calendar days and the protocol qualifies as a contract.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.