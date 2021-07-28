ARTICLE

With our 14th annual conference due to take place next week, preparations are in full swing and the deadline to register is fast approaching. Attendees at this year's hybrid event will be able to listen to more than 30 speakers, visit a unique and interactive virtual exhibition hall, and network with colleagues in new ways. Check out the conference website and join us as we discuss how Malta's financial services industry can emerge stronger from a truly eventful year. Some of the articles in this newsletter will give you a taste of what awaits you at the conference.

Overview of past events:

As we approach the second half of this eventful year let's take a quick look at what we have done so far this year:

We've participated in 7 international online events covering the insurance, wealth management, asset management, and fintech sectors;

covering the insurance, wealth management, asset management, and fintech sectors; Together with our members, we've created 3 webinars and also hosted a virtual event specifically aimed at members outlining our plans and initiatives for the year;

and also hosted a virtual event specifically aimed at members outlining our plans and initiatives for the year; Conscious of the limitations brought on by the pandemic, we sought to reach out to members and potential foreign investors by producing 16 highly interesting podcasts - The #FinTalks;

- The #FinTalks; We focused our efforts to enhance content, interaction, and reach via our social media sites - we now have close to 7,000 LinkedIn, 5,000 Facebook, and 3,000 Twitter followers, and we successfully re-energised our Instagram account.

We hope to see you all online on the 20th and 21st of July!

