The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") has signed an innovation functions co-operation agreement with members of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA"). The agreement contributes positively towards the FSC's effort with innovative financial players and the work of the CSA Regulatory Sandbox initiative. It includes inter alia referral mechanism for innovative businesses and defines the information-sharing between both countries.

Please read the full communiqué HERE.

