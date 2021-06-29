ARTICLE

Malaysia: Bursa Grants One Month's Extension For Listed Issuers To Issue Reports And Financial Statements Due On 31 May 2021 And 30 June 2021

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (the "Exchange") has granted an automatic extension of one month to issuers listed on its Main Market and ACE Market to issue their quarterly and annual reports which fall due on 31 May 2021 and 30 June 2021 respectively.

Issuers listed on the Exchange's LEAP Market have likewise been granted an automatic extension of one month to issue their semi-annual and audited financial statements which fall due on 31 May 2021 and 30 June 2021 respectively.

According to the Exchange, these relief measures are granted in view of the potential impact of the imposition of MCO 3.0 in Malaysia from 12 May 2021 to 7 June 2021 on listed issuers.

Further details on these relief measures are available here .

Originally published 24 May 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.