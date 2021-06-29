ARTICLE

Malaysia: BNM Seeks Feedback On Alternative Reference Rate And Strategic Direction On KLIBOR And KLIRR

Bank Negara Malaysia, in consultation with the Financial Markets Committee, is seeking feedback on a discussion paper, Alternative Reference Rate and Strategic Direction on KLIBOR and KLIRR for the Malaysian Financial Markets, issued on 19 May 2021.

The discussion paper, inter alia, sets out:

the proposed design and features pertaining to the development of an Alternative Reference Rate (ARR);

the potential enhancements to the Kuala Lumpur Interbank Offered Rate (KLIBOR); and

a review of the Kuala Lumpur Islamic Reference Rate (KLIRR), including the potential discontinuation thereof.

The deadline for providing written feedback is 18 June 2021.

Originally published 21 May 2021

