Loyens & Loeff advised DIF Management B.V., an independent infrastructure fund manager, on Dutch and Luxembourg legal and tax aspects of the setting up, structuring, fundraising and closing of DIF Core Infrastructure Fund II.

DIF CIF II targets equity investments in the small- and mid-sized economic infrastructure market in pre-dominantly telecom, transportation and energy. DIF CIF II focuses on resilient companies and platforms that have a clear buy-and-build strategy - all with an asset-heavy business model. Its investments typically have medium-term contract cover and strong value enhancement potential. The fund targets both greenfield and operational investments, with a key focus on Europe and North America.

The fund closed above its target fund size of EUR 1 billion, an amount that is more than twice that of its successor fund, DIF CIF I, which held its final close in November 2017 at ?450 million.

We congratulate DIF with this successful fund raise!

About DIF Capital Partners

DIF Capital Partners is an independent infrastructure fund manager, with ?8.5 billion of assets under management across seven closed-end infrastructure funds and several co-investment vehicles. DIF invests in greenfield and brownfield infrastructure assets located primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America and Australasia. It focuses on small and mid-sized economic infrastructure assets in the telecom, transportation, and energy sectors. DIF has a team of over 150 professionals, based in nine offices located in Amsterdam (Schiphol), Frankfurt, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Paris, Santiago, Sydney and Toronto.

For more information about the fund, please refer to the client's website.

