Dear Readers,

There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the tide on digital transformation. In financial services, the fintech market in particular continued to expand, and the sector is also making its presence felt among our membership base. Some 50% of the companies that have joined FinanceMalta since the beginning of 2021 are active in the fintech space.

The Covid-19 pandemic, with its associated travel restrictions and strict health and safety guidelines, also meant we had to rethink the way we interact with members and stakeholders. We accelerated our digital communication plans to keep you informed about the key developments in Malta's financial services industry. The stories below will give you interesting insight into what is currently going on and what is yet to come.

But this is not just a newsletter, it is also an invitation. We would like to encourage more FinanceMalta members to participate in our events and communication campaigns. As a sector, we want to raise our voice and tell our story through various channels.

Events and Initiatives

For the first time, FinanceMalta's Chairman Rudolph Psaila earlier this year delivered a virtual presentation to members to explain the strategy of FinanceMalta and present the various opportunities members have to participate in all the events and initiatives planned for the year.

Our core remit remains the promotion of the jurisdiction as an international financial services centre. FinanceMalta has provided members with various opportunities to speak and participate in a number of virtual conferences, webinars and featured interviews.

Members were given the opportunity to represent FinanceMalta in events promoting the core sectors and verticals of insurance, asset management, wealth management and fintech. We urge all members to respond to the calls for participation via the Expressions of Interest sent out from time to time.

New Podcast Series

Once a week, we talk finance. Our FinTalks Podcast Series brings you updates and practical advice on operating in Malta's financial centre. Join us each week and hear from diverse voices on the issues that truly matter – understanding what regulators, policy-makers and FinanceMalta members see as their biggest challenges and opportunities can provide us all with essential insight.

Listen to FinTalks on Podbean or watch it on our YouTube channel. You can stream each episode, download the podcasts to your device or subscribe to keep up-to-date with all the latest episodes. In our latest episode, we sat down with Consuelo Marzi from the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit. If you have any thoughts on our podcasts or if you have an idea for a topic that you'd like us to cover, we'd love to hear from you.

Website Update

We are also in the process of creating new content for our website. Financemalta.org will soon feature fresh information on the key financial sectors and on doing business in Malta. In addition, we are adding interviews and round-table discussions with our members to turn financemalta.org into a platform for debate and exchange. Our agenda is firmly centred on the priorities of our members as we want to ensure we stay on top of key issues affecting financial services companies.

Save the Date: 14th Annual Conference

As face-to-face social interactions are still restricted, our annual conference in 2021 will unfold as a virtual event. The conference with the theme "Malta's Financial Services Industry: Emerging Stronger" will take place on the 20th and 21st July 2021. Mark your calendars and join us for two days of thought-provoking talks, interactive discussions and online networking opportunities.

Check our events calendar regularly for more information about our annual conference and all other events. We list various events both local and international, as well as courses and seminars that are organised by FinanceMalta members.

If you are a member and would like to find out more about speaking opportunities at one of our events or the various ways in which you can contribute to our digital communication campaign, please log into the Members Area on our website for further information. We'd love to see you participate and encourage you to get in touch.

Ivan Grech

Chief Operations Officer

New Series: Member Spotlight

We are kicking off a new series in which we'll spotlight the FinanceMalta members. Today, we are introducing you to three new members: RiskDeck, FinXP and Sentient International. Learn what these companies are currently working on and what plans they have for the future!

FinanceMalta Annual Conference

Discover what's in store for this year's FinanceMalta Conference, which will take place on the 20th and 21st July 2021. The two-day event with the title "Malta's Financial Services Industry: Emerging Stronger" will showcase best practice in financial services and will be delivered in a hybrid format. | Read more.

The INSIGHT Interview

Dr André Zerafa has just taken the helm at Ganado Advocates. He speaks with FinanceMalta about the firm's ambitions to develop legal tech solutions, the desire to foster a new legal culture, the potential of international expansion, and the growing importance of financial crime advisory. | Read the full interview.

Industry Updates

Stay informed about key developments in Malta's International Finance Centre. Find out what happened in the first few months of 2021 and what will be on the agenda going forward. Our industry snippets in April cover new rules for company services providers, the Green Market of the Malta Stock Exchange and more. | Read more.

Watch the latest episode of the FinTalks – a chat with FinanceMalta!

Originally Published 30 April, 2021

