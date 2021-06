ARTICLE

Rick Hunkin, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Valletta, has been re-elected Chairman of the Malta Bankers' Association (MBA) for the coming year. His appointment was announced following the Association's annual general meeting held on the 26th May 2021.

Rick Hunkin thanked the Association's members for their support and confidence and augured that at such challenging and momentous circumstances for the world economy in general and the Maltese economy and its banking sector in particular, the Association remains fully committed to actively promote cooperation, dialogue and advocacy between its members, the competent authorities and other relevant stakeholders.

Mr. Hunkin added that he looked forward to continue working with all MBA member banks in developing an agenda that serves as an additional backbone to the Maltese economy in recovering from the challenging obstacles brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. “As one banking industry we have a challenge to stand by the country and its people during these difficult times, by continuously bolstering the economy, while sustaining a profitable approach.”

He continued to highlight the importance of the MBA's role during current circumstances, where all local banks, irrespective of their operating challenges, co-operated through the MBA to ensure that the local community and businesses continue to receive the highest standards of innovative and secure banking services. “The MBA will continue to build on the extraordinary work done, to ensure that the local community is consistently served with adequate and adaptable banking services.”

Mr. Hunkin once again reaffirmed the Association's co-operation with the relevant authorities in the ongoing fight against money laundering and terrorist funding, as a fundamental part of its utmost commitment to improve and safeguard the solid reputation of the Maltese financial services sector.

In his capacity as MBA Chairman, Rick Hunkin also represents the Association on the Board of the European Banking Federation. The MBA is a full member of the Federation which is committed to supporting policies that foster economic growth and jobs, and unites 32 national banking associations in Europe that represent some 4,500 banks employing about 2.1 million people and making loans in excess of €20 trillion available to the European economy.

