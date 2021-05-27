The Administrative Council of the National Commission on the Financial Market suspended for three years the activities of non-bank credit institutions Credit Market, Microcapital, E-Cash and Rosst-X on the basis of decisions of the general meetings of shareholders of these organizations, as well as non-bank credit organization Realty Capital - in accordance with the decision of the only associated person of this non-bank credit organization. In addition, David Credit was excluded from the non-bank credit organizations Register due to its liquidation.
Originally published 18, January 2021
