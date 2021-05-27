The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had issued a Decree on approval the Law on Amendments to the Law "On full deposit insurance" that was adopted by Milli Mejlis. (December 18, 2020).

According to this Law, all protected deposits which interest rate are in the limits of annual interest rate set by the Board of Trustees of Fund of Deposit Insurance irrespective of the amount are subject to full insurance until April 5, 2021, by the participating banks of Fund having special permission (license) for implementation of banking activity.

Originally Published 20 January, 2021

