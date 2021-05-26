On 18 January 2021, the Order of the Minister of Finance of Georgia on Amendments to the Order "On Tax Administration" was published on the website of the Legislative Herald of Georgia.

Amendment adds new clause to the order, setting out the obligation of the employer to record information about employees electronically, with active and suspended status in the "Register of Employees", as of February 1, 2021.

Amended Law establishes the general obligation of the employer to maintain a Register of Employees, recording employee identification data and status (active, suspended or interrupted) and submit to the Revenue Service electronically, through the Revenue Service website (rs.ge).

Changes in the Order will take effect on February 1, 2021.

Source and date of publication: Legislative Herald of Georgia, 18.01.2021.

Originally published 26 January 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.