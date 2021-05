ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Do you account by fixed monthly FX rates and do you not know where to find them? On this page, we publish current monthly data for you every month.

The monthly rate is set on the first working day of the month or the last working day of the previous month if the first working day of the month is a weekend or a holiday.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.