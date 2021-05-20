Mauritius:
Renewal Of Annual Licences Through The Online Submission Platform
20 May 2021
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") has issued a
circular letter on the 17 May 2021 to remind its licensees of the
due date for the payment of the annual licence fees for 2021/22
(which is on 1 July 2021) and to also inform them of the latest
process for renewal of their licence fees through the Online
Submission Platform of the FSC. Further details can be found
in full circular letter
HERE.
