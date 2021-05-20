ARTICLE

The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") has issued a circular letter on the 17 May 2021 to remind its licensees of the due date for the payment of the annual licence fees for 2021/22 (which is on 1 July 2021) and to also inform them of the latest process for renewal of their licence fees through the Online Submission Platform of the FSC. Further details can be found in full circular letter HERE.

