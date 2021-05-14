ARTICLE

On 10th May 2021 the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) released the news that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Malta Police Force as a testament to the strong cooperation that the two entities will be sharing from now on in an effort to fight financial crime.

The MFSA has recently scaled up the actions taken to ensure that financial sectors do not fall under misuse for criminal purposes, and has proactively sought to reinforce its relations with key partners and international and national stakeholders.

Dr. Christopher Buttigieg, Chief Executive Officer ad interim and Chief Officer Supervision of the MFSA signed on behalf of the Authority, whilst Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà, signed on behalf of the Malta Police Force.

The Memorandum acts not only as a reminder of the bond between the two entities but also allows for further arrangements for mutual assistance such as cross-referencing of information and other operations.

