The 13th edition of the Barbados International Finance & Business (BIF&B) magazine is available online and in print.

The annual magazine, a publication of Invest Barbados (IB), highlights the Barbados value proposition and the several investment opportunities available, particularly for global businesses. It highlights several informative and thought-provoking articles written by industry experts on topics including international insurance, global banking, medicinal cannabis, wealth management, as well as several case studies from companies who have successfully set up businesses on island.

This year's publication also features a message from IB's CEO, Kaye-Anne Brathwaite, as she 'anticipates a new season'. In her article, she welcomed the positives that were achieved over the past year such as emerging technologies, the success of the Barbados Welcome Stamp 12-month visa for remote workers, the strengthening of Barbados' brand and the jurisdiction's relatively stable performance in the global business sector during 2020, among others. Looking ahead, she noted that Invest Barbados had completed a new strategic plan which aligns with the country's key national economic objectives.

Click here to read this and more in this year's e-version. Additionally, you can contact our Head Office for copies of the BIF&B magazine.

Invest Barbados thanks all sponsors, contributors to the magazine, design and layout coordinators, as well as the readers for supporting the BIF&B each year. We look forward to the continued support of our stakeholders and to welcoming new business to Barbados.

