On 28 June 2023, Parliament adopted a new law on non-profit organisations and foundations (the "Law").

The Law aims to simplify and modernise the legal framework created by the century-old law of 21 April 1928, by replacing its outdated provisions.

The main changes introduced by the Law are as follows:

Significant simplification of the administrative procedures for incorporating and managing non-profit organisations . In particular, among other repealed obligations, the Law abolishes the obligation to file an annual list of the non-profit organisation's members with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de commerce et des sociétés, " RCS "). From now on, it will be sufficient to maintain an up-to-date list of the members at the organisation's registered office. The Law also entirely removes the requirement to obtain court approval in certain circumstances. Similarly, the Law introduces more flexibility into the governance rules with an option to hold board meetings and general meetings remotely.





. The initial endowment to a foundation is reduced from 250,000 euros to 100,000 euros, with the option of using up the assets on condition that net assets do not fall below 50,000 euros. The aim is to bring the system into line with economic reality and give foundations greater flexibility. Implementation of procedure for administrative dissolution without liquidation for non-compliance with RCS filing and publication requirements. To provide the RCS with up-to-date information, a procedure for administrative dissolution without liquidation has been introduced. The procedure is initiated by the Luxembourgish Business Register (the "LBR"), which sets two cumulative objective criteria for triggering the procedure: (i) no filing with the RCS for at least five (5) years, and (ii) failure to update the information within six months. If no response is received within this deadline, the procedure for administrative dissolution is triggered.

In summary, the Law simplifies administrative procedures and abolishes certain obligations, whilst also creating new requirements that non-profit organisations and foundations will need to comply with.

